STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court praises Maharashtra's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Bombay HC expressed hope the next year would bring a new beginning and that people will never see a repeat of April 2021.

Published: 13th December 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday said the state of Maharashtra was "one of the pioneers" in successfully tackling the crisis that arose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the HC expressed hope the next year would bring a new beginning and that people will never see a repeat of April 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik made the comment while disposing of a bunch of Public Interest Litigations filed last year, seeking several reliefs from the HC on issues pertaining to the state government's efforts, disbursement of resources related to the pandemic.

The HC disposed of the PILs after the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the pleas, saying most of the reliefs sought by them had been granted and the state government had acted upon all orders passed by the court.

"Let us forget about the dark days. But, we must not let our guard down. We hope the New Year brings in a new beginning and we never see a repeat of April 2021," the high court said, referring to the second wave of COVID-19.

"We have no hesitation in saying that Maharashtra was one of the pioneers in tackling COVID-19. We are told that several courts in some states are still not open (for physical hearings). Our collective efforts have succeeded, but we don't want a repeat," the HC said.

The court further said both the state and the Union government must continue to prioritise providing anti-COVID-19 vaccines and requisite medical aid for senior citizens and those with disabilities and co-morbidities, to ensure that citizens remained safe.

"In 2020, we knew nothing of COVID-19, but in April this year, during the second wave, we did. Yet, we let our guard down and witnessed a difficult time," the HC noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Bombay HC Maharashtra ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp