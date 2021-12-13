CBSE drops 'misogynistic' text in Class X English paper, to award full marks to all students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy surrounding a question containing a reading passage in CBSE Class X English question paper, which most said was regressive and misogynistic, the board on Monday announced it would drop the question and award full marks to all students for it.

Sources in the board and Union education ministry also said the CBSE will investigate how the passage which was against its guidelines appeared in the paper.

The passage, which had gone viral on social media and was flagged by many, had sentences such as the "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and that "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience of the younger ones".

"The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist...In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and the mother deprived herself, in fact, the means of discipline," the passage also read.

Another part said that "women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems" and if "wives stops obeying their husbands, that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined".

Following the protests, the CBSE said the passage was in violation of its guidelines.

“A passage in one set of the English language and literature paper of CBSE class X first tem examination held on 11th December 2021 is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers,” said the latest circular.

In this backdrop and on the basis of feedback received from stakeholders, the matter was referred to the committee of subject experts and as per their recommendation, it has been decided to drop the passage and its accompanying questions of the question paper, the circular added.

Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned and to ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students for the (alternate) passage for all sets of the question paper, the board also said.

On Sunday, after people started sharing the controversial passage on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged, through a post on Twitter, that the BJP government “endorsed” the views on women -- as expressed in the text.

Before the CBSE announcement on Monday, the matter also reached the floor of Parliament with various parties and leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi labeling the text as "blatantly misogynist" and "disgusting".