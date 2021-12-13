STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre launches national helpline against atrocities on SCs/STs

The helpline is said to be available round the clock on toll-free number '14566' across the country in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the State/UTs.

The NHAA will ensure registration of every complaint as an FIR. (Photo | PIB)

By Online Desk

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar launched a National Helpline Against Atrocities on SCs/STs (NHAA) on Monday. 

The objective of the helpline, reportedly, is to build awareness about the provisions of the Act that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all.

The helpline is said to be available round the clock on the toll-free number “14566” across the country in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the State/UTs.

It can be accessed by making a voice call /VOIP either from a mobile or landline number of any telecom operator across the country. 

"The NHAA will ensure registration of every complaint as an FIR," says Dr. Virendra Kumar.

All registered complaints will be investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the Courts for decision within the given timelines in the Act.

A docket number will be given for each complaint received from Victim/Complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance with The Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 and the Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act, 1989.

Using the docket number, the status of the complaint can be tracked by complainants/NGOs online.

Available as a web-based self-service portal, the helpline will spread awareness about the provisions of the law, which aims to end discrimination and provide protection to all.

