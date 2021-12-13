STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh invites Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui​ to hold comedy show in Bhopal

Munawar Faruqui was last month denied nod to hold a show at Bengaluru in Karnataka amid the protest by the Hindu right wing outfits.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold a programme at Bhopal in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.

A few days later, Kamra, a vocal critic of the government, said his stand-up shows scheduled to be held in Bengaluru were cancelled after the organisers received threats.

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh in a Twitter post said, "I will organise a show for you Kunal and Munawar in Bhopal. All responsibility will be mine. Only condition is that the subject of comedy will be Digvijaya Singh. Sanghis (RSS cadre) should not object to this!! Don't be afraid!! Give the date and time as per your convenience. All your conditions are accepted."

In his post, the Rajya Sabha member also tagged a news article related to Kamra.

Earlier this year, Faruqui had spent a month in jail at Indore in MP following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son in January for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

