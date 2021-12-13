STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Demand to junk cases against Patidars gets louder in Gujarat ahead of polls

BJP government in Gujarat is planning an exercise to withdraw criminal cases against Patidars registered during the reservation movement of 2015.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP government in Gujarat is planning an exercise to withdraw criminal cases against Patidars registered during the reservation movement of 2015. This has led to demands that cases against other communities should be withdrawm as well. Assembly election is due next year.

Given that Patidars constitute a significant chunk of voters in the state, efforts have begun to secure their votes. Discussions started soon after a meeting of state BJP president CR Patil and president of Khodaldham Naresh Patel in Rajkot. Khodaldham is a Hindu temple dedicated to Devi Khodal, a patron deity of the Leuva Patels who are a part of the Patidar community.

On Friday, all Patidar BJP MPs from the state met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar to discuss the reservation movement. The MPs proposed that cases against Patidars be taken back. Notably, the CM is from the Patidar community.

This has triggered talks among all community leaders that cases other than those dealing with serious crimes should be withdrawn. In a letter to the CM, Lok Sabha MP Bharatsinhji Dabhi demanded that what the government plans to with Patidars should be extended to members of other communities like Shekhawats and Thakors, who were also booked during the stir.

“What is being planned for the Patidars is a welcome move. Now, we demand that cases against members of other communities be also withdrawn. If the offences are of a serious nature, they should be tried in fast-track courts,” Dabhi said in his letter.

Soon, Chotila Congress MLA Hrithik Makwana wrote to the CM and said, “In a democratic country, everyone has the right to protest. Government should not discriminate only by withdrawing the cases against certain agitators. Government should withdraw all the agitation cases related to LRD recruitment, farmers, Anganwadi workers, agitation against unemployment as well as cases of agitation demanding police-grade pay.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patidars Gujarat
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp