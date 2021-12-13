India boosts anti-submarine capability by testing supersonic missile assisted torpedo system

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Monday successfully tested a supersonic missile assisted torpedo system from a defence facility off the Odisha coast strengthening its anti-submarine warfare capability.

Developed by DRDO, the next generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system was fired from the launching complex IV of Abdul Kalam Island.

Defence sources said the missile carried a torpedo and parachute delivery system. The release mechanisms and full range capability of the missile were successfully demonstrated during the trial, the second in the last year.

"This was a textbook launch. The entire trajectory was monitored by the electro optic telemetry system, various range radars including the down range instrumentation and down range ships," said a defence official associated with the mission.

The canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies, including two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. Launched from ground mobile launcher, it can cover a range of distances.

The hybrid missile system incorporates technologies of two different weapons making it faster and stealthier. It is an important missile technology India has developed in recent times.

While the long range torpedo available in the world can destroy targets up to 50 km and rocket-assisted torpedoes can strike at a range of 150 km, the supersonic missile assisted torpedoes will have a range of over 600 km.

Once fired, the weapon system will travel like a supersonic missile at a low altitude and eject the torpedo into water after it comes closer to the target. The torpedo will then move towards the target and destroy it, said the official.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.

"It will further enhance the strength of our Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities," he said.

A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system and the defence industry produced its various sub-systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the successful test of supersonic missile assisted torpedo system. It will enhance the capability of developing futuristic defence systems in the country, he said.

ALSO WATCH |