STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Ocean witnesses great power rivalry: Navy

The increase in freedom of navigation operations in South China Sea by the US Navy and its allies is an apt example.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Indian Ocean Region has become vulnerable to new unconventional threats, basing facilities acquired by China in the region have further complicated the situation, says Indian Navy’s Vice Chief.

“Indian Ocean Region is witnessing a great power rivalry and the situation has been complicated with China having been provided basing facilities at Djibouti, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar,” said Vice Admiral SN Ghormade on Saturday.

The Vice Chief was speaking on ‘Leveraging the Military Powers’ at the first Indraprastha Grand Strategy Conference hosted by New Delhi-based think tank Indian Futures.

Adding to the vulnerabilities are piracy, gun running, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, pollution, port security, smuggling, international terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, added Vice Admiral Ghormade.

He pointed to the increased freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea. “Naval forces can be effectively utilised for political signalling and posturing. The increase in freedom of navigation operations in South China Sea by the US Navy and its allies is an apt example.”

There are various risks. “Non-adherence to rules based on international order and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, maritime militia, quest for hydrocarbons, and competing EEZ Claims have a risk of manifesting into flashpoints and causing instability.”

In the Indian Ocean Region, resources are likely to be a primary driver for contested maritime claims that could lead to conflict. Pressures of population, regional inter-ference, ethnic strife, scarce natural resources, border disputes and weak littoral governments are likely to contribute to instability in the region.

“Military power is not only leveraged for military crises but for various other contingencies,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Ocean SN Ghormade
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp