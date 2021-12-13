Jharkhand Public Service Commission's flip-flop on candidate selection

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has landed in a controversy after it disqualified 49 candidates who were earlier declared to have ‘provisionally cleared’ the 7th Civil Services PT Examination (JPSC exam).

The drastic step comes after the JPSC scrutinised the case of altogether 57 candidates, whose OMR sheets were missing but were marked present during the examination. All these job aspirants in question had serial-wise roll numbers and appeared for the test at two centres.

As per a JPSC notification on Saturday, since the OMR sheets of 57 candidates were found to be missing, the Commission had decided to allow cut-off marks for these 49 candidates and declared them as qualified provisionally.

The remaining eight could not be declared qualified due to other valid grounds, the notification added.But now the ‘inquiry has now come to a conclusion, on the basis of facts, that none of these 49 candidates have been found to qualify, the Commission added.

Alleging irregularities, the student unions have demanded detailed inquiry by an independent probe agency.

“A CBI inquiry must be ordered and action must be taken against those who are found responsible for the anomalies,” said a student leader.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash also demanded action against those responsible for the goof-up. “An FIR should be lodged against the culprits responsible for the bungling.”

Just a few days ago the party had raised questions regarding provisional results as there is no such provision under the JPSC rules, Prakash added.