STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana Ranaut's social media post on farmers: Won't arrest her till January 25, Mumbai Police tells Bombay HC

The police booked Kangana Ranaut on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments under Section 295-A of the IPC.

Published: 13th December 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The city police told the Bombay High Court on Monday that they will not arrest actor Kangana Ranaut till January 25, 2022 over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

The police made the statement after a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court will have to grant her some ad-interim relief.

Ranaut approached the HC earlier this month, seeking that the FIR registered against her in November this year at Khar police station Mumbai, following a complaint by a Sikh organisation, be quashed.

In her plea filed through advocate Rizwan Sidiquee, Ranaut said while the complainants took objection to her Instagram post made on November 21, there was no legal case made out against her.

The FIR was registered against the actor following a complaint made by some members of a Sikh body that claimed Ranaut, through her Instagram post, had portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as a Khalistani movement.

The police then booked Ranaut on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, Ranaut's counsel told the HC that to invoke charges under section 295-A, an accused must have made the offensive comment with the deliberate and malicious intent of hurting a particular person or a community's religious sentiments.

However, in the present case, the actor had no such intention, her counsel said.

The bench went through Ranaut's social media post in question and agreed with her counsel's submission.

"Where is the deliberate and malicious intent here? Section 295 says that should be the sole and dominant object," the HC said to the prosecution.

The bench then asked the police if they intended to arrest Ranaut in the case.

Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai, who appeared for the police, said the Khar police had issued a notice to Ranaut, asking her to appear before them for questioning, but the actor hadn't responded to it yet.

"We have issued a notice to her (Ranaut) under Section 41A of the CrPC on December 1, but she hasn't responded. She isn't cooperating," Pai told the HC.

A notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is issued to an accused in cases where immediate arrest is not necessary, but the accused's presence is required at police station for questioning.

Ranaut's counsel told the HC that she was willing to appear before the police, but apprehended her arrest in the case.

The HC then told Pai that the Khar police will require to make a categorical statement on whether they intended to arrest Ranaut or not.

"There is also the larger question of the protection of freedom of speech here. Unless the police make a statement of not arresting her (Ranaut), we'll have to grant some relief," the court said.

Ranaut's counsel said the actor will appear before the Khar police on December 22.

Pai then made a statement on behalf of the investigating officer in the case that the "police will not arrest her (Ranaut) until the next date of hearing in the HC."

The court accepted the police's statement and posted the matter for further hearing on January 25, 2022.

The HC also granted time to the complainants till the next hearing to file a reply to Ranaut's plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Mumbai Bombay HC Bombay High Court
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp