Maharashtra records two new cases of Omicron; count rises to 20 in state

With these two cases -- one from Latur and the other from Pune -- the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

Omicron, COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID testing

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported two more patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 - both having a travel history to Dubai - taking the overall tally of those affected with the new strain in the state to 20, the health department said on Monday.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

"Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune," the department said. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the Latur patient is a 33-year-old male.

Both the patients have a travel history to Dubai, it said in a bulletin.

It said three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and all are found to be negative.

The bulletin said a total of 85,078 passengers have arrived from abroad in the state since December 1 through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

Of these, 12,996 travellers were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR tests were conducted on all of them, the department added.

The first case of Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, was reported in Maharashtra earlier this month.

So far, such cases have been reported from Mumbai, Pune district, Nagpur and Thane district.

