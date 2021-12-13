Mahatma Gandhi's dream of grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham fulfilled: Adityanath

By PTI

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which could be realised only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said Gandhi had expressed pain at seeing narrow lanes and filth here almost 100 years ago.

"Today, the 'dham' of Baba Vishwanath is in a new form. And, it has become a medium to remove that pain of Mahatma Gandhi, which he had expressed almost 100 years ago after seeing narrow bylanes and filth," he said on the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Adityanath said many people came to power using the name of Gandhi but it is for the first time that his dream of a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham is coming true.

Praising the PM, the CM said, "Be it the tradition of yoga or the recognition of the Kumbh, establishing the 'sanatan' (eternal) values and culture of India on the global stage are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign." He said erstwhile Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar constructed the temple and Maharaja Ranjit Singh made his precious contribution but the grand look of the site could be realised only under the leadership of PM Modi.

Adityanath said every Indian in the country or abroad is happy today their "penance" of thousands of years is "getting fulfilled" today.