STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man in Maharashtra gets 5-year RI for sexually abusing minor relative

Special Judge (POCSO) V V Virkar passed the order on December 10 and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

Published: 13th December 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his minor niece in 2018, even as the victim turned hostile during the case trial.

Special Judge (POCSO) V V Virkar passed the order on December 10 and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

She pronounced the accused guilty under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also imposed a collective fine of Rs 6,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim, then aged 11, and the accused, who is her maternal uncle, resided in the same locality at Rabale in Navi Mumbai town.

On January 30, 2018, and on some occasions before that, the accused sexually abused the victim.

He also threatened to kill her mother, if she revealed about the offence to anyone.

The complainant in the case, who is the sister of the accused, and the victim turned hostile during the trial.

However, the judge in her order said the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused and he needed to be sentenced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Crime Crime Against Minors
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp