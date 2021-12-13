Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's family and friends elated back home 

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Actress-cum-Model 21-year old Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Back in Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu's family is elated. So as well the college where she studied.

Her middle-class family originally hails from Kohali village in Batala of Gurdaspur district. But they have been living in Shivalik City on Kharar-Landran road in Sector 125 of Mohali since 2008. She has done her schooling at Shivalik Public School and done her BA (IT) at Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 42, Chandigarh. She is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration.

Her father Pritampal Singh Sandhu who is in the real estate business said, "we are proud and happy that our daughter brought laurels to the country. Once she is back we will celebrate Bhangra Pavange."

Harnaaz Sandhu has varied interests which range from acting, dancing to swimming, horse riding and cooking.

"She makes excellent biriyani," prided her mother Dr Rabinder Kaur Sandhu who is a gynaecologist and senior medical officer at the private hospital in Sohana.

"She told me that she will make me proud and also asked us to pray for her. Now, I cannot explain my excitement in words. I was in the Gurdwara praying when the pageant was taking place. I did not watch it on television. Her brother watched it, Rabinder Kaur Sandhu said.

The last time her parents met Harnaaz Sandhu was about three and a half months ago. However, she called her parents and brother before the event. They advised her to focus on the event.

Her mother said that Harnaaz Sandhu actually wanted to study law but later changed her mind.

"We never stopped her. She was always a down-to-earth person and has been confident," her mother added/

Harnaaz has worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She has already bagged numerous pageant titles as she won Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. She was the winner of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. She began her modelling career at 17-years of age. Harnaaz advocates for women’s empowerment, especially their constitutional rights to education and careers, and their freedom of choice. She can mimic everyone, including animals, and loves writing couplets in Punjabi, her mother tongue.

Her brother 28-year old Harnoor Singh a musician said that he called his sister Candy as Harnaaz wanted to enter the beauty pageant. "Initially, we were hesitant to tell our father but now he is her biggest supporter. I watched the pageant on television. We will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. It is a proud moment not only for us but for the country also."

The family has been flooded with congratulatory messages since morning.

Principal of the Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 42 Prof ( Dr ) Nisha Aggarwal says it is her relentless efforts, dedication, zeal, education, and values she acquired over the years that saw her through the tough challenge.

A teacher who taught her said she was a very sincere student.