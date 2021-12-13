More stolen items of late football legend Diego Maradona recovered in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After recovering a heritage Hublot wristwatch that belonged to Diego Maradona, the Assam Police seized several other stolen items, believed to be that of the late football legend.

During a raid at the house of the in-laws of Wazid Hussein, the police recovered two iPads, one jacket, one T-shirt, two pairs of shoes, a toy doll, two squash rackets, one watch, six lighters, among others.

The recovered items include two pairs

of shoes and two iPads. (Photo | EPS)

“In continuation to the recovery of stolen articles belonging to football legend Diego Maradona, a search operation was conducted by Sivasagar Police at the in-laws’ residence of the accused Wazid Hussein at Khumatai in Charaideo district,” Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan told this newspaper on Sunday.

“The articles have been seized observing all necessary legal formalities. It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona,” the police superintendent added.

On Friday night the Sivasagar Police had recovered the heritage Hublot wristwatch and arrested the accused. He worked as a domestic help at the football star’s Dubai home.

Earlier, the Dubai Police had alerted an Indian law-enforcement agency about the accused. The latter, in turn, had informed the Assam Police of the 37-year-old accused. The next step of the Assam Police will be based on how the Dubai Police want the case to be pursued.

“If they want, we will have to deport the accused. If not, we will follow due legal procedure here,” the police superintendent added.