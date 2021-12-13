STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More stolen items of late football legend Diego Maradona recovered in Assam

After recovering a heritage Hublot wristwatch that belonged to Diego Maradona, the Assam Police seized several other stolen items, believed to be that of the late football legend.

Published: 13th December 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (File Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After recovering a heritage Hublot wristwatch that belonged to Diego Maradona, the Assam Police seized several other stolen items, believed to be that of the late football legend.

During a raid at the house of the in-laws of Wazid Hussein, the police recovered two iPads, one jacket, one T-shirt, two pairs of shoes, a toy doll, two squash rackets, one watch, six lighters, among others.

The recovered items include two pairs
of shoes and two iPads. (Photo | EPS)

“In continuation to the recovery of stolen articles belonging to football legend Diego Maradona, a search operation was conducted by Sivasagar Police at the in-laws’ residence of the accused Wazid Hussein at Khumatai in Charaideo district,” Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan told this newspaper on Sunday.

“The articles have been seized observing all necessary legal formalities. It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona,” the police superintendent added.

On Friday night the Sivasagar Police had recovered the heritage Hublot wristwatch and arrested the accused. He worked as a domestic help at the football star’s Dubai home. 

Earlier, the Dubai Police had alerted an Indian law-enforcement agency about the accused. The latter, in turn, had informed the Assam Police of the 37-year-old accused. The next step of the Assam Police will be based on how the Dubai Police want the case to be pursued.

“If they want, we will have to deport the accused. If not, we will follow due legal procedure here,” the police superintendent added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diego Maradona Assam
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp