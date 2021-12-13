STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nation shall forever be grateful to security personnel who died defending Parliament: President Ram Nath Kovind

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits.

All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

