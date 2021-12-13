STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition unity will bring Modi government down in 2024, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

The NCP national spokesperson, Nawab Malik, said 'miracle' occurs whenever the BJP leader criticises the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday predicted a 'miracle' in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying opposition unity will bring the Modi government down in the next national elections.

Malik made the comments a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the NCP over its ''dreams of its president Sharad Pawar becoming the prime minister" and mocked that the party had not even won 10 Lok Sabha seats (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls).

Fadnavis made the remark while speaking to a news channel in response to a question that the NCP leaders are pitching for Pawar as the prime minister.

Speaking to reporters here, Minority Affairs Minister Malik categorically said neither Pawar himself nor the NCP has anywhere claimed the veteran leader will become prime minister in 2024.

"Pawar saheb or the NCP has nowhere claimed that Pawar saheb will become PM in 2024. Rather, Pawar saheb will bring together all the opposition parties in the country and the opposition unity will dethrone the Modi government," Malik said.

The NCP national spokesperson said 'miracle' occurs whenever the BJP leader criticises the Pawar-led party.

Malik said Fadnavis had claimed ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls that the era of Pawar's politics was over.

"I think chamatkar (miracle) occurs whenever Devendra ji criticises Pawar saheb. He had said ahead of the (2019) Assembly polls that Pawar saheb's politics was over. So, whenever he speaks, some or the other chamtkar takes place and we will ensure chamatkar in 2024 too," Malik added.

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which the Congress is the third ally.

Pawar is considered the chief architect of the three-party ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik NCP BJP Devendra Fadnavis Modi government 2024 Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp