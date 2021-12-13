Party will adopt a 'one booth five youth' formula: Newly-appointed Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Newly-appointed Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor has announced the party will adopt a “one booth five youth” formula to manage grassroots electioneering. By deploying two presidents in a booth in major cities for the 2022 assembly polls, the party looks to seal its fate in 125 seats under the formula.

Jagdish Thakor, a former MP and face of the OBC community in northern Gujarat, is known for his eloquence. The two-time MLA of Dehgam assembly seat made his Lok Sabha debut in 2009 after his win in the Patan constituency.

While Congress has proven weak at booth-level, Jagdish Thakor’s plans to strengthen the booth-level operations by adopting the “one booth five youth” formula has breathed life into the party.

According to the state party chief, “We are discussing about the big cities to adopt a formula of two presidents instead of one. Moreover, the organisation will only include people who are know to work. Local favourites will get ticket to contest, while it ground-level responsibilities will be handed over to party men who are closer to the local voter. Many such policies and plans are being devised by the Congress which will be seen in the 2022 assembly election.”

Congress’ had been in oblivion for the last 27 years in the state. The entry of the new state president, however, has made way for some welcome changes. While factionalism seems long gone, social equations suggest Jagdish Thakor is in action mode. Notably, at a recent meeting of senior Congress leaders, it was decided that party’s interest should be paramount for all leaders. The new roadmap for the 2022 elections gets a target of winning 125 seats in the state.

“There is an estimated 20-25 seats in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, where Congress has had a slew of upsets. We will announce candidates early this time with hopes of winning in these defeated seats. Congress has also prepared a calendar of programmes which will go on till the end of the year. In the coming days, Congress will come to the fore with the people’s issues and plans to agitate till they are resolved,” Thakor said.