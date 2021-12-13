PM Modi seeks three promises for country from citizens at launch of Kashi Viswanath Corridor

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Inaugurating phase I of his dream project of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought three promises – Swachchhta (cleanliness), Srijan (innovation) and Atmanirbharta (self

reliance) -- for the country from his compatriots.

Elaborating on the three resolutions, the PM said Swachchhta (cleanliness) needed discipline and no development was possible without cleanliness. He called upon the people to innovate as innovation takes the nation ahead. He reiterated the vocal for local slogan to stress on the significance self reliance.

Earlier, Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, received a rousing welcome from residents.

He began his address with the religious chant "Har, Har Mahadev" and said that as soon as people enter Kashi, they are freed from all bondage.

“The blessings of Lord Shiva, a supernatural energy, awakens our inner soul as soon as enter the Kashi which is immortal,” Modi said. The PM said that the corridor is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' cultural traditions. “It is a reflection of the blend of past and present of the rich cultural heritage of Kashi,” said the PM.

“The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises, which were only around 3000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come to visit the temple and its premises,” Modi said. He also thanked and appreciated the efforts of the construction workers in making the corridor.

Extending his gratitude to the construction workers and engineers and appreciating their efforts, the PM said that despite the pandemic, the construction workers never stopped their work.

Before the inauguration, Modi interacted with the construction workers and showered them with flower petals as an appreciation of their efforts. He took a group photograph with the workers.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and took a dip in the holy Ganga, before inaugurating the corridor.

Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being constructed at ₹339 crore. The foundation of the project was laid by the PM on March 8, 2019.A

A total of 24 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. These buildings provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including yatri suvidha kendras (tourist facilitation centre), vedic kendra,

mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others, the PMO statement added.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule

for a second consecutive time.

Speaking on the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the inauguration was an "unprecedented creation" of history in Varanasi. “After 400 years, 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' has been revived.