STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi seeks three promises for country from citizens at launch of Kashi Viswanath Corridor

He began his address with the religious chant "Har, Har Mahadev" and said that as soon as people enter Kashi, they are freed from all bondage

Published: 13th December 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Inaugurating phase I of his dream project of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought three promises – Swachchhta (cleanliness), Srijan (innovation) and Atmanirbharta (self
reliance) -- for the country from his compatriots.

Elaborating on the three resolutions, the PM said Swachchhta (cleanliness) needed discipline and no development was possible without cleanliness. He called upon the people to innovate as innovation takes the nation ahead. He reiterated the vocal for local slogan to stress on the significance self reliance.

Earlier, Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, received a rousing welcome from residents.

He began his address with the religious chant "Har, Har Mahadev" and said that as soon as people enter Kashi, they are freed from all bondage.

“The blessings of Lord Shiva, a supernatural energy, awakens our inner soul as soon as enter the Kashi which is immortal,” Modi said. The PM said that the corridor is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' cultural traditions. “It is a reflection of the blend of past and present of the rich cultural heritage of Kashi,” said the PM.

“The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises, which were only around 3000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come to visit the temple and its premises,” Modi said. He also thanked and appreciated the efforts of the construction workers in making the corridor.

Extending his gratitude to the construction workers and engineers and appreciating their efforts, the PM said that despite the pandemic, the construction workers never stopped their work.

Before the inauguration, Modi interacted with the construction workers and showered them with flower petals as an appreciation of their efforts. He took a group photograph with the workers.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and took a dip in the holy Ganga, before inaugurating the corridor.

Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being constructed at ₹339 crore. The foundation of the project was laid by the PM on March 8, 2019.A

A  total of 24 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. These buildings provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including yatri suvidha kendras (tourist facilitation centre), vedic kendra,
mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others, the PMO statement added.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule
for a second consecutive time.

Speaking on the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the inauguration was an "unprecedented creation" of history in Varanasi. “After 400 years, 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' has been revived.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Aurangzeb Kashi Vishwanath Dham
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp