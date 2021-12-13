STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests

Published: 13th December 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 50 minutes till 12 noon on Monday amid opposition protests over the issue of suspension of MPs.

Referring to the suspension of 12 opposition party MPs, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was "adamant" and forcing it to disrupt the House proceedings.

Kharge also announced that they will walk out from the House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to bring order in the House, but opposition members kept raising their point.

Naidu then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha
