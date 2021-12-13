STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi slams 'blatantly misogynist' question in CBSE exam

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Sonia Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the 'gravest lapse'.

Published: 13th December 2021

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

In the Class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the English question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Seeking clarification on the issue raised by Gandhi, members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP and National Conference walked out of the House.

