STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Timeline of events: PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022

Published: 13th December 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, in Varanasi. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

Inaugurating phase I of his dream project of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, PM Narendra Modi had a number of things lined up during the day.

Timeline of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi:

  • 11.00 am: PM Narendra Modi lands at Lala Bahadur Shastri airport. Leaves straight for Kaal Bhairav, also known as Kashi Kotwal temple, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath
  • 11.30 am: PM Modi welcomed by people with flower petals and slogans all through the streets. The prime minister stops his convoy to accept, head gear, shawl from crowd.
  • 11.40 am: PM arrives at Khirkiya Ghat along with CM Yogi.
  • 11.55 am: The PM takes a cruise ride in river Ganga to visits Lalita Ghat to fetch Gangajal for offering Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva on the newly constructed premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor
  • 12.00 pm: PM Modi takes a holy dip while chanting shlokas, fetches a ‘Kalash’ full of the holy waters of Ganga before entering the Kashi Vishwanath temple while CM Yogi and deputy CMs reach Mandir Chowk
  • 12.30 pm: PM reaches Kashi Vishwanath temple premises
  • 12.50: Enters sanctum sanctorum of the temple, performs 'Shivarchan' marked by Jalabhishek by the waters of Ganga he had fetched in the Kalash.
  • 13.00: Inaugurates Phase-I of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by removing the curtains on the plaque
  • 13.15: Showers the construction workers with flower petals, converses with them, poses with them
  • 13.30: Addresses seers and gathering of other dignitaries at Mandir Chowk, the courtyard of the corridor
  • 14.30: Joins the construction workers on lunch along with CM Yogi
  • 14.45: PM and CM take cruise ride back from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat
  • 15.00: PM offers obeisance at Sant Ravidas temple
  • 17.30: PM and CMs of BJP-ruled states take a 'Ro-Ro' boat ride to Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the Ganga Aarti and decorated ghats illuminated with 11 lakh diyas

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi in Varanasi Yogi Adityanath BJP Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp