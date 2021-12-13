Timeline of events: PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit

By Express News Service

Inaugurating phase I of his dream project of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, PM Narendra Modi had a number of things lined up during the day.

Timeline of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi:

11.00 am: PM Narendra Modi lands at Lala Bahadur Shastri airport. Leaves straight for Kaal Bhairav, also known as Kashi Kotwal temple, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath

11.30 am: PM Modi welcomed by people with flower petals and slogans all through the streets. The prime minister stops his convoy to accept, head gear, shawl from crowd.

11.40 am: PM arrives at Khirkiya Ghat along with CM Yogi.

11.55 am: The PM takes a cruise ride in river Ganga to visits Lalita Ghat to fetch Gangajal for offering Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva on the newly constructed premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor

12.00 pm: PM Modi takes a holy dip while chanting shlokas, fetches a ‘Kalash’ full of the holy waters of Ganga before entering the Kashi Vishwanath temple while CM Yogi and deputy CMs reach Mandir Chowk

12.30 pm: PM reaches Kashi Vishwanath temple premises

12.50: Enters sanctum sanctorum of the temple, performs 'Shivarchan' marked by Jalabhishek by the waters of Ganga he had fetched in the Kalash.

13.00: Inaugurates Phase-I of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by removing the curtains on the plaque

13.15: Showers the construction workers with flower petals, converses with them, poses with them

13.30: Addresses seers and gathering of other dignitaries at Mandir Chowk, the courtyard of the corridor

14.30: Joins the construction workers on lunch along with CM Yogi

14.45: PM and CM take cruise ride back from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat

15.00: PM offers obeisance at Sant Ravidas temple

17.30: PM and CMs of BJP-ruled states take a 'Ro-Ro' boat ride to Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the Ganga Aarti and decorated ghats illuminated with 11 lakh diyas

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor comes just months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.