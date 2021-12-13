STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah salutes bravery of security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

Amit Shah paid homage to the security personnel who laid down down their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

Published: 13th December 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to the security personnel who laid down down their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I salute the courage and the valour of all the brave security personnel who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the pride of the nation in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament, the temple of Indian democracy.

"Your unparalleled bravery and immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation," Shah said through a Tweet.

Eight security personnel drawn from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, Delhi Police and the CRPF apart from a gardener from the CPWD were killed in the attack, while five terrorists were neutralised.

