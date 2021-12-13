STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away

BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away at his residence in Dehradun in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 13th December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away at his residence here in the early hours of Monday.

He was 75.

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

Winning assembly polls eight times proves his popularity, Dhami said, adding he was always vocal about the development of his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harbans Kapoor Harbans Kapoor Death BJP Uttarakhand Uttarakhand BJP
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp