WATCH | Harnaaz Sandhu's final round answer that helped her win the Miss Universe 2021 title

By Online Desk

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu walked away with the Miss Universe 2021 title after beating contestants from 80 countries.

The 21-year-old made history by becoming only the third Indian to have won the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu will be bringing home the prestigious crown after 21 long years.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out the stunning photos of Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu

In the closely contested beauty pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu's performance in the final question and answer round helped her edge the other contestants.

Harnaaz Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

The confident Sandhu said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today."

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Her unique and well-worded answer received thunderous applause from those present in the venue in Eilat, Israel.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

ALSO READ: Chak de phatte India, says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari López, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

(With Inputs from PTI)