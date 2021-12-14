4 killed, 6 injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

SEHORE/KHARGONE: Four people were killed and six others injured after being crushed by an SUV and a truck in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and Khargone districts, police said on Tuesday.

In Sehore, a speeding SUV car on Monday night hit some pedestrians and others standing on a roadside at two places in Bijala and Bherunda villages, Nasrullaganj police station in-charge Kanchan Singh Thakur said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were killed.

Six others were injured, the official said, adding that four of them were wounded critically and referred to a hospital in Bhopal for further treatment.

The vehicle later overturned and was seized by police, she said.

According to eyewitnesses, some people thrashed the SUV's driver and handed him over to police.

They said had the speeding vehicle not overturned, it would have hit more people.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man and his mother died when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Mohammadpur village in Khargone district on Monday evening, Gogawa police station in-charge Mahesh Suneya said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case was registered against the absconding driver and the truck was seized, he added.