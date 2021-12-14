STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC directs police to ensure rescue, production of minor girl kept in illegal confinement

An FIR was lodged in this connection at Para police station in Lucknow, but till date she has not been set free.

Published: 14th December 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the police to take necessary action to rescue a minor girl being kept in illegal confinement by two youths from a different community and produce her before it on December 23.

Expressing anguish over the police's response in the matter, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a habeas corpus petition moved by the girl's mother, Seema Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that Waris and Fareed have kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter and kept her in illegal confinement.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at Para police station in Lucknow, but till date she has not been set free.

In the previous hearing on the case on November 27, the high court had directed the Para police station SHO to appear before it along with the minor girl.

As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, a sub-inspector appeared in the court instead of the SHO and tried to convince the bench that the police were making efforts to trace the girl and Waris, but they were not traceable.

"It seems that tracing of Waris with the minor detenue is beyond the capacity of SHO, Para or he is not interested in making compliance with the (previous) order," the judge said and directed the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to ensure recovery of the minor girl and her production in the court on December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp