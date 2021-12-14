STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

The board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process to avoid such occurrences in the future.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday warned students against a fake audio circulating on social media claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy paper grace marks will be given to students.

"It has been brought to the notice of the board that fake reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of Controller of Examination, CBSE are being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy term-1 paper held on December 13 "up to 06 grace marks will be given," the board said in an official statement.

"The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters has spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE in this regard and the board has not taken any such decision. CBSE, therefore, warns the public not to fall prey to such unverified news in their own interest," it added.

In the purported audio message, the controller was saying, "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks up to six to the students".

The development came a day after CBSE decided to award full marks to all students for accompanying questions of a comprehension passage which was dropped following outrage over the board allegedly supporting gender stereotyping and regressive norms.

The board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process to avoid such occurrences in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp