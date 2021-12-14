STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Over 55 per cent of India's adult population fully vaccinated now

According to Health Ministry officials, 55.52 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated with 87 per cent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 55 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

According to Health Ministry officials, 55.52 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated with 87 per cent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said that with over 55 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid.

PM Narendra Modii's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against COVID-19.

With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions, the ministry said.

