Covishield production capacity 250-275 million doses a month, Covaxin 50-60 million: MoS Health

Both companies have achieved close to 90 percent of present production capacity, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Published: 14th December 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The current vaccine production capacity of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is approximately 250-275 million doses per month while it is about 50-60 million doses per month for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla

"As communicated by the Serum Institute of India, the current monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is approximately 250-275 Million doses per month. "Further, as communicated by Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad, the current monthly vaccine production capacity of Covaxin is approximately 50-60 Million doses/month," she said.

In response to a separate question, Pawar said the projected population for 18 plus years according to the Registrar General of India (RGI) is 93.9 crore. To cover all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18, adequate quantity of Covid vaccine doses have been made available to states and union territories, she said.

"Sufficient quantities of COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured within the country for vaccination of the eligible population. Also, Government of India has undertaken many steps to augment the domestic manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines and has accordingly, secured COVID-19 vaccines for the eligible beneficiaries as per the availability.

ALOS READ: Booster dose ‘unethical’ now, may be needed later, says Adar Poonawalla

"The implementation of domestic vaccination program is the priority, therefore, Government of India has allowed surplus COVID-19 vaccines to be exported only after securing adequate vaccine doses for National Covid-19 Vaccination Program," she said in the written reply.

The minister also said the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the administration of booster doses as well as vaccination of beneficiaries aged less than 18 years.

