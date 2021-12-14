STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPI leader D Raja demands Ajay Mishra's resignation over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Published: 14th December 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers mourn the death of fellow farmers killed Sunday after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Farmers mourn the death of fellow farmers killed after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday slammed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra for continuing in the post even after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) indicted him in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SIT probing the violence has said it was a planned conspiracy. Eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Raja took to Twitter saying that Ajay Mishra has no right to continue as MoS even after this.

"Ajay Mishra has no right to continue as MoS after the SIT probing the killings in #Lakhimpur has clearly submitted that it was a ‘planned conspiracy’", D Raja tweeted.

He also reminded that the vehicle of Mishra was used to kill the protesting farmers as he went on demand the resignation of the minister.

The SIT is learnt to have submitted in the court details of findings of the probe launched into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stating that the incident appeared to be a ‘planned conspiracy’ in which four farmers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle, which is said to be owned by a member of the minister’s family. He also slammed the BJP media cell head’s demand for renaming the Akabar road after CDS Bipin Rawat. He termed it as "shameful" to use the name of the late CDS to further the cause of Hindutva. Bipin Rawat should be honoured by bringing in reforms in the armed forces and improving their situation and not through obliterating history to suit the divisive narrative of the RSS, Raja alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Raja Ajay Mishra Lakhimpur Kheri violence SUV planned conspiracy
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp