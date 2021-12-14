CPI leader D Raja demands Ajay Mishra's resignation over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday slammed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra for continuing in the post even after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) indicted him in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SIT probing the violence has said it was a planned conspiracy. Eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Raja took to Twitter saying that Ajay Mishra has no right to continue as MoS even after this.

"Ajay Mishra has no right to continue as MoS after the SIT probing the killings in #Lakhimpur has clearly submitted that it was a ‘planned conspiracy’", D Raja tweeted.

He also reminded that the vehicle of Mishra was used to kill the protesting farmers as he went on demand the resignation of the minister.

The SIT is learnt to have submitted in the court details of findings of the probe launched into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stating that the incident appeared to be a ‘planned conspiracy’ in which four farmers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle, which is said to be owned by a member of the minister’s family. He also slammed the BJP media cell head’s demand for renaming the Akabar road after CDS Bipin Rawat. He termed it as "shameful" to use the name of the late CDS to further the cause of Hindutva. Bipin Rawat should be honoured by bringing in reforms in the armed forces and improving their situation and not through obliterating history to suit the divisive narrative of the RSS, Raja alleged.