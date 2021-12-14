'Enough of Ganga dubkis': Mahua Moitra joins Opposition chorus demanding removal of Ajay Mishra

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Joining other Opposition leaders, now TMC MP Mahua Moitra has demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra after a finding of Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident was leaked on Tuesday.

Mahua Moitra said the reality has been exposed as the SIT’s finding show that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a 'planned one'.

Mahua Moitra in her tweet wrote, "Lakhmipur Kheri SIT says incident was pre-planned, not an accident. Says Ashish Mishra should be tried for attempt to murder."

The TMC MP said that the main accused, MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, should be tried for attempt to murder.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last para of the same tweet, Moitra said "Enough of Ganga dubkkis. Get justice back on track, fire Ajay Mishra & see this end".

Ashish Mishra is one the accused in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident in which four farmers were allegedly mowed down while they were protesting against the three farm laws.

Sources said that the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate into the incident, has reportedly stated that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a 'planned conspiracy' to crush the farmers on protest against the farm laws on October 3.

The political parties in opposition after the leaked finding of SIT have stepped up their attacks on the BJP-led Central government and are also demanding the immediate removal of MoS Ajay Mishra.