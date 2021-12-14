HC finds merit in plea seeking name removal of 'Prime Minister' from PM CARES Fund

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the response of the Central government to a plea seeking deletion of name and image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the PM CARES Fund and its

official website.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik said the plea raises an “important” point and issued notice to the Centre. The PIL was filed by Thane District Congress president Vikrant Chavan, who also sought removal of the national emblem and national flag from the official website of the trust. The PIL stated that displaying these images is a violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 2005.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought two weeks to take instructions on the issue. The court, however, said a reply was required. The plea specifically sought a direction to the Centre to remove the words ‘Prime Minister’ from the name PM CARES Fund. The petitioner claims that if the relief prayed for is not granted, then said names and emblems would lose their sanctity and significance.