IIT Roorkee signs MoU with CSIR-CRRI to create quality manpower in road and transportation sector

DEHRADUN: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) has signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), New Delhi to form a nucleus for promoting excellent quality manpower in several fields related to the road and transportation sector.

The MOU emphasizes collaboration between CSIR-CRRI and IIT-Roorkee for enhancing the availability of highly qualified manpower in the sector within the country.

"Recognizing the need for collaboration in the fields related to road and transportation sectors, IIT Roorkee and CRRI shall jointly work towards the fulfilment of the objectives of the MOU. Sharing of expertise and resources is a key feature of this mutually beneficial partnership," said Ajit K Chaturvedi after the MOU signing.

"Joint supervision of students' projects/theses would greatly benefit the nature and quality of the work and also enhance the exposure of students in this important area. The two Institutions also hope to co-organise high impact events in the area of transportation," added the IIT-R director.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT-Roorkee, and Professor Satish Chandra, director, CSIR-CRRI, New Delhi, were signatories to the agreement.

According to the MOU, both CSIR-CRRI and IIT-Roorkee shall encourage interaction between scientists, research fellows, faculty members and students of both organizations through various arrangements.

Other areas mentioned in the MOU include sharing of facilities between the two institutions and coordination of the programme including financial arrangements, among others.

Prof. Satish Chandra, director, CSIR-CRRI, New Delhi, and signatory to the agreement said, "CSIR-CRRI is renowned for its capabilities in research and development activities and carrying out consultancy assignments including dissemination of knowledge through training in the areas of roads and bridges, traffic and transportation, ground improvement and geotechnical engineering, rural roads, pavement design, pavement performance and its evaluation, instrumentation, environment and road safety."

"We are confident that with IIT Roorkee’s expertise in scientific and technological knowledge and professional experience in science and technology, the collaboration between the two institutions would produce excellent quality manpower in the road and transportation sector," added the director CSIR-CRRI.