STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur incident: Priyanka accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset' for not removing MoS Home

Eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Published: 14th December 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident terming it as a "pre-planned conspiracy", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not removed Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from his post due to his "anti-farmer mindset".

Her attack on the prime minister came over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons were killed in October, recommending prosecution of all the accused including the son of Union MoS for Home Mishra under attempt to murder charge, among others.

The SIT has termed the October 3 incident as a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death". "Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She demanded that there should be an inquiry into the role of the Minister of State for Home in the "conspiracy" "But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post," the Congress general secretary said.

Eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in the convoy at Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp