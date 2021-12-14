STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mastering key domains of tech become expression of power and influence: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said technology has determined the faith of nations, elevating the prospects of some, often at the expense of others.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:41 PM

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Technology has become a metric to measure a nation's standing like never before and democracies, in particular, face some unique challenges stemming from it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

In a virtual address at the Global Technology Summit 2021, Jaishankar said mastering the key domains of technology has now become an expression of power and influence in a world that is more globalised and technology driven.

"Technology has always been a double-edged sword. It has opened up new vistas of progress just as it has helped create greater vulnerabilities and threats. A recurring theme in global governance has been to find the right balance," he said.

Jaishankar said technology has determined the faith of nations, elevating the prospects of some, often at the expense of others.

"In a world that is more globalised and technology driven, mastering of key domains has now become an expression of power and influence. Indeed technology today is a metric to measure a nation's standing like never before," he said.

Jaishankar said the impact of technology on societies is no less transformational.

"It is a key governance tool that can define the quality of delivery. It is equally an extraordinarily effective communication medium that can change the very nature of politics. Democracies, in particular, are facing some unique challenges stemming from technology," he said.

Jaishankar, however, did not elaborate on the challenges.

The Global Technology Summit is the flagship event on geo-technology, held annually since 2016.

It is jointly organised by Carnegie India and the Ministry of External Affairs with a focus on policy aspects of trending technology topics.

