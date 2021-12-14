Goa NCP MLA Churchill Alemao joins TMC

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Opposition unity has suffered a blow ahead of Assembly elections in five states next year and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Churchill Alemao, NCP’s lone MLA in Goa, on Monday merged the party’s state legislative unit with TMC.

The 72-year-old Alemao represents the Benaulim Assembly segment. He said he will formally join TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to the state. Alemao met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Monday and informed him that he has merged NCP’s Goa legislative wing with TMC.

“Why should I resign as MLA? I continue to be an MLA,” Alemao said. In the 2017 Goa polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP bagged one seat. NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik said Alemao is an opportunist politician who often changes parties before election.