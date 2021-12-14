STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa NCP MLA Churchill Alemao joins TMC

Opposition unity has suffered a blow ahead of Assembly elections in five states next year and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 14th December 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Goa's lone NCP legislator Churchill Alemao

Goa's lone NCP legislator Churchill Alemao has joined TMC (File Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Opposition unity has suffered a blow ahead of Assembly elections in five states next year and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Churchill Alemao, NCP’s lone MLA in Goa, on Monday merged the party’s state legislative unit with TMC.

The 72-year-old Alemao represents the Benaulim Assembly segment. He said he will formally join TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to the state. Alemao met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Monday and informed him that he has merged NCP’s Goa legislative wing with TMC.

“Why should I resign as MLA? I continue to be an MLA,” Alemao said. In the 2017 Goa polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP bagged one seat. NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik said Alemao is an opportunist politician who often changes parties before election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Churchill Alemao NCP TMC Goa elections Goa Polls
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp