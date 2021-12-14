STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One injured in Assam village as NSCN(IM) militants open fire

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said that police are 'dominating' the area and launched an operation to nab the accused.

Failing to convince the villagers, the militants then fired on them. (Representational Image)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least one person was injured on Tuesday when suspected NSCN(IM) militants fired on a group of villagers for not accepting their demands in Cachar district of Assam along the inter-state border with Manipur, a senior police officer said.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the incident took place at the remote village of Samtila, just 500 metres away from the Assam-Manipur border, which at times is used as a transit route by the militants.

"The villagers informed us that around 10 cadres of the NSCN(IM) came to them in the morning and demanded some support like accommodation. The villagers did not agree and this led to an altercation," Kaur said.

Failing to convince the villagers, the militants then fired on them, she added.

"One person was injured in the firing and he was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). His condition is stable," Kaur said.

The SP said that police are "dominating" the area and launched an operation to nab the accused.

She also said that the Manipur Police has been informed and the two forces are working in coordination.

