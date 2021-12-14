PM Modi asks CMs of BJP-ruled states to follow ‘Kashi model’ of development

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On Day-2 of his eventful visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held brainstorming sessions with 12 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and advised them to follow the ‘Kashi model of development’ and replicate it in their respective states. The PM also imparted "victory mantra" to party leaders ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in separate meetings.

PM Modi asked the CMs to spread the word about the development of Kashi and Ayodhya in their states and take steps to give a push to spiritual and religious tourism by developing the ancient cities in their states. The CMs were asked to focus on providing all the modern facilities to the tourists while keeping the antique essence of the cities intact.

As per the sources, the PM started the meeting with the CMs at around 10 am at the DLW guest house and continued with the back-to-back sessions till 2:30 pm on Tuesday. The media was kept out of the meeting. However, sources said, all the CMs were allocated time to give presentations about the development work taking place in their states.

According to the sources privy to the proceedings, the PM reviewed the welfare projects of different states and imparted them the tips to ensure maximum benefit of the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. The PM also laid stress on the better Centre-state coordination for the proper implementation of the welfare schemes.

Moreover, PM Modi cautioned the CMs against the new strain of coronavirus and asked them to make proper arrangements to deal with situations that could crop up in future.

Those who attended the meeting are MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Harayan CM Manoharlal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, HP CM Jairam Thakur, Tripura’s Biplab Deb, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel, Arunachal’s Pema Kandu, Manipur’s KN Bishen Singh, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

ALSO READ | Kashi historically withstood invaders: Modi

Besides, seven deputy CMs -- UP’s Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Biahr’s Tarkeshwar Praad and Renu Devi, Nagaland’s Youngthopattan, Tripura's Jishnudev Sharma and Arunachal’s Chonamin, were also present in the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda took part in the brainstorming sessions too.

Before convening the brainstorming session, PM Modi met the party office-bearers including the president JP Nadda, BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, national organsational secretary BL Santosh and several local leaders of Varanasi to review the party’s preparedness for the upcoming 2022 elections.

The Prime Minister, sources claimed, went through the five-year report card of all the BJP MLAs of UP. He asked the leadership to avoid the pendency of welfare schemes and asked them not to ignore the availability of basic amenities such as Sadak, Bijli and Paani to the common man. The PM also cautioned the party leaders against nepotism in ticket distribution for the upcoming elections.

Imparting the victory mantra to the party leaders, the PM asked them to be among the people and make them aware of the welfare schemes of the government.

Meanwhile, past Monday midnight, Prime Minister Modi conducted a surprise inspection of infrastructure development works in Varanasi. After witnessing the Ganga Aarti and meeting Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, the Prime Minister reached the Godaulia crossing at around midnight. With CM Yogi Adityanath in tow, PM Modi again visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and took a tour of the temple complex.

He walked further down the road leading towards Dashashwamedh ghat and inquired administration officials about the development works. He also interacted with locals.

Later, the PM visited Banaras railway station and walked on the revamped platforms at 1:13 am. He also inquired about the facilities for passengers there.