STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rocket scientists and neurosurgeons are not necessarily smarter than the rest: Study

The findings of the study show that both aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons have similar levels of intelligence to those in the general population.

Published: 14th December 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

brain

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Despite the commonly-used phrases 'It’s not rocket science' and 'It’s not brain surgery', experts in both fields are no smarter than the general population, suggests a study.

The findings of the study show that both aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons have similar levels of intelligence to those in the general population. The study was conducted to simply put to rest the debate surrounding intellectual superiority when it comes to certain professions.

According to the researchers, both specialities might be unnecessarily put on a pedestal, and that phrases unrelated to careers such as “It’s a walk in the park” might be more appropriate.

To help settle the age-old argument of 'It’s not brain surgery' or 'It’s not rocket science', the researchers compared the intelligence of 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons with 18,257 members of the general public.

Based on the examination of the data from rocket scientists and neurosurgeons, researchers ascertained that no single profession can be considered the smartest.

The participants completed 12 tasks using the Great British Intelligence Test (GBIT) on the Cognition platform. In addition, they answered questions specific to their age, sex, and experience levels in their respective fields.

The tasks given to people in professions generally perceived to be smarter than the general population included different aspects of cognition (reasoning and planning), working memory, emotion processing abilities, and attention.

Then, these results were compared to those gathered from 18,000 people in Britain.

Published in the Christmas edition of BMJ, the study's findings show that only neurosurgeons displayed some amount of difference with faster problem-solving speed but also showed slower memory recall when compared to the general population.

In terms of differences between aerospace engineers and neuroscientists, the study's results suggest that the former have higher attention and mental manipulation while neurosurgeons had higher scores in semantic problem-solving.

This study highlights that everyone has a "range of skills, some people are better at some things and other people are better at other things," study author Aswin Chari (neurosurgical trainee at Great Ormond Street Hospital), was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rocket science brain surgery rocket scientist smart brains
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp