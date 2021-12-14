STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC allows double lane for Chardham road project in view of security concerns

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also set up an oversight committee headed by former Justice A K Sikri to report to it directly on the project.

Published: 14th December 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

FILE | Road construction near Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed double lane widening of roads for the Chardham project in view of security concerns.

The oversight committee shall receive all support from the Defence Ministry, Ministry of Road Transport, Uttarakhand Government and all district magistrates.

The strategic 900-km-long Chardham project worth Rs 12,000 crore aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand.

The court was hearing the Centre's plea seeking modification of the September 8, 2020 order, which had asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre on the ambitious Chardham highway project, which goes up to the border with China.

In its application, the MoD had said it seeks modification of the order and directions that the national highways from Rishikesh to Mana, from Rishikesh to Gangotri, and from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh may be developed to two-lane configuration.

