Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police launched an operation after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed terrorists in the Behramgala area of Poonch, a defence spokesperson said.

During the operation in the early hours of Tuesday, the terrorists attempted to flee after opening fire at the security personnel, he added.

The troops retaliated, resulting in an encounter, in which one terrorist was killed, the defence spokesperson said.

One AK-47 rifle, four magazines and pouches were seized from the encounter site, he added.

