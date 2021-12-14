STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

The sleeveless gown worn by Miss Universe was designed by India's first transwoman celebrity fashion designer

"My legacy is to change every mindset only and only by LOVE," she notes in an Instagram post.

Published: 14th December 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Saisha Shinde (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday edged out Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa to be crowned Miss Universe 2021. The sleeveless gown the Miss Universe wore was designed by India's first transwoman celebrity fashion designer Saisha Shinde.

It was in January this year that Swapnil Shinde came out as a transwoman and introduced herself as Saisha Shinde.

The designer, according to Pinkvilla, took to Instagram, to share the process of crafting up the beautiful gown from sketching, draping to creating the final wonder.  Saisha Shinde has reportedly dressed the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saisha, the designer label, reportedly made a debut at Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) as part of the Gen Next class of 2006. Since then, her label has been known for red-carpet gowns, cocktail dresses with nipped waists and hemlines ending a little shy of knees. 

In an interview given to an English language daily in June this year, Saisha Shinde had said, “It is time brands and designers realised that there is a market that consists of people like us as well, who have resources to buy what they are selling. However, this is only going to happen when more people from the mainstream media, entertainment, healthcare, sports, music, fashion, etc start to come out openly and embrace their true identities. The more there are people coming out from each aspect of society, who are thriving in their respective fields, the more will be the representation.”

"My legacy is to change every mindset only and only by LOVE," she notes in an Instagram post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Saisha Shinde transwoman designer
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp