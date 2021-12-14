This Assam tea variety fetches Rs 99,999 a kg. Details here

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guess how much a kg of high-quality tea may cost.

A rare variety of “Manohari Gold Tea” from the Manohari Tea Estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh fetched Rs 99,999 per kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Tuesday.

“This is a proud moment for Guwahati Tea Auction Center where Manohari Gold Tea of Dibrugarh has created history once again by breaking its own record,” Dinesh Bihani, secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association, said.

The handmade special variety was bought by Saurav Tea Traders. Only one kg of it was sold. In scripting history, the tea estate beat its own record. Last year, a special quality tea produced by the estate was auctioned at Rs 75,000 per kg.

Rajan Lohia of the estate said climatic conditions affected the production of tea this year.

Bihani was hopeful that foreign buyers would evince their interest in Indian special teas. He urged the sellers to come up with special tea varieties and thereby, make India a hub of special teas.

