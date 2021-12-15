2022 UP polls: BJP launches massive feedback drive, says Yogi govt fulfilled all promises 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that his government had fulfilled all the promises made in the party’s Sankalp Patra released before the 2017 assembly elections. The BJP, meanwhile, launched the feedback campaign -- UP No. 1 – Sujhaav Aapke, Sankalp Humara -- on Wednesday to draw people’s suggestions to be included in the party's ‘Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the 2022 assembly polls.

Yogi pointed out that before 2017, all recruitments were controversial while his government, during the last 5 years, had given government jobs to more than 4.5 lakh youths with full transparency. “Casteism and nepotism in appointments were at its peak during the previous regime. When the result of deputy collector was declared by the UPPSC in 2015, of total 86 appointments, 56 belonged to a particular caste disrespecting merit,” claimed the CM adding that during the process, members of one family used to go out for extortion.

"Our government has fulfilled all the promises made in Sankalp Patra issued in 2017. We are now seeking suggestions to be made a part of our party’s Sankalp Patra for the 2022 election. This is the first government which has issued its report card periodically to prove that we have fulfilled our promises," Yogi said while launching BJP’s massive public outreach programme ‘Akanksha Peti’ (expectation box) in UP’s No-1 campaign. to get the people’s feedback. The party had conducted a similar exercise in 2017.

This massive drive will be conducted in all 403 assembly seats of the state where people will be asked to write their suggestions on a piece of paper and drop it in the ‘peti’ (box) which will be kept at 30,000 places in the village and urban areas of the state.

Those who can’t give their suggestions this way will be able to send their suggestions and feedback through various mediums, including email, SMS, phone call and social media platforms. A toll-free number will also be issued by BJP. The CM said that the BJP had released a 'Sankalp Patra which was different from the traditional manifesto. "Sankalp wahi jiska koi vikalp nahi' (there is no alternative to a resolution). Announcements are made but 'Sankalp' has to be adopted as resolve and implemented with full honesty," he said.

The CM claimed that during the last five years, the state had undergone a complete transformation and its perception before the country and across the globe had changed.

Comparing the works of his government with the earlier ones, he said "Earlier governments used to open fire on the farmers but we waived off the loans of the farmers to get them out of the circle of debt,” he said.

The CM said that UP used to be known for cow slaughter, cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses running with impunity during previous regimes, but the BJP government came to power in 2017and all the illegal slaughterhouses were closed. “Our govt worked for cow protection. Under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Besahara Gauvansh Sahbhagita Yojana’, the state government gives Rs 900 per month to volunteers to take care of stray cattle,” he said.

Similarly, the CM also listed policy of procurement, clearance to cane arrears of 10 years, reopening of sugar mills, and management of COVID -19. He also referred to the law and order situation in the past when parents of the girls used to avoid sending them out but now the scene had changed, he claimed.