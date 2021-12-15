8.8 lakh gave up Indian citizenship in last six years: Centre informs Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 8,81,254 Indians have given up citizenship since 2015, according to official data shared by the government in Parliament on Tuesday.

In response to a question in Lok Sabha on renouncing of citizenship by Indian nationals, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai provided latest statistics. It shows that most of those who gave up Indian citizenship did that in 2019.

According to the data, 1,31,489 Indians renounced citizenship in 2015. In 2016, the number increased to 1,41,603 and it was 1,33,049 and 1,34,561 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 2019, the number rose to 1,44,017. In 2020, this was 85,242. In 2021 until September 30, this figure was 1,11,287.

India does not offer dual citizenship. People seeking citizenship in other countries must give up their Indian passport. They can apply for an Overseas Citizen of India card.