After Srinagar terror attack, bulletproof vehicles for extra security cover to J&K Police 

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants had attacked the police bus in which 25 policemen were travelling at a spot in Zewan, about 300 m away from the J&K Armed Police Headquarters on Monday evening. 

Published: 15th December 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Police have decided to revise SOP after a militant attack in a highly secure area killed three policemen and injured 11 others in Srinagar.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants had attacked the police bus in which 25 policemen were travelling at a spot in Zewan, about 300 m away from the J&K Armed Police Headquarters on Monday evening. 

Security check in Srinagar | Pti

IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that the militant attack was a planned attack.

“Three Jaish militants, including two foreigners and a local, carried out the attack. The militants must have done a recce before carrying out the attack. They must have noticed that after doing their duty, the policemen travel in a vehicle to reach their camp in J&K Armed Police Headquarters in the evening,” he said.

According to the IG, the aim of militants was to snatch weapons from policemen after the attack.

“However, the personnel retaliated effectively.”

The IG said when the militant attack took place, the Road Opening Party (ROP) had withdrawn and there was darkness and no lighting arrangements on the road.

“To ward off such attacks, we will be extending the ROP timings and provide bullet proof vehicles for the travel of policemen. Proper lighting arrangements will be ensured.”

The IG said his men were working on inputs to neutralise the group involved in the attack.

“Investigation revealed that militants used the Pampore, Khrew route to travel to Tral in south Kashmir. We are tracking the movement of militants and will neutralise the group soon,” he added.

