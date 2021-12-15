Attack on J-K police bus: Input was not specific, says intel as death toll reaches three

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There were several intelligence inputs warning of possible terror attacks on security forces but they were not specific, according to sources in the security establishment.

The forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir were warned that terrorists had planned attacks using vehicle-borne IEDs like the one used in the 2019 Pulwama attack and that informers could also be attacked.

An intelligence analysis done by forces on the situation in Kashmir last week said nine terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated from the Poonch side in two batches, likely to target security forces.

The death toll in Monday's terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Tuesday with a constable succumbing to his injuries, while the union territory's police chief vowed that perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

Constable Rameez Ahmad of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police died at the Army's 92 Base Hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Kashmir Tigers, a little-known outfit which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus that took place on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament Building.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed in the attack on Monday, while 12 others, including Rameez, suffered injuries.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh ordered a series of measures to be adopted while making the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other situations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the attack was pre-planned as the armed police team usually returned to its camp around the same time after performing routine duties.

"The bus carrying 25 policemen was returning to the camp as routine when three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle," the IGP told reporters at a wreath-laying ceremony for one of the slain policemen here.

Kumar said while one of the assailants was a local, the other two were foreign terrorists.

"We have got a lot of inputs on the group. We will neutralise this group very soon," he said.

The IGP lauded the police personnel travelling in the bus, saying they responded to the firing and ensured that the terrorists did not succeed in snatching their weapons.

"One of the terrorists was injured in the retaliatory fire and a blood trail could be seen up to quite some distance. They have escaped towards Khrew. We are working on it, " he added.

Kumar said the terrorists took advantage of darkness as the road leading to the police camp in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar was not well lit and the road opening party of security forces had left for the day.

"We are taking all precautionary measures, including installation of lights, on the road," he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh visited the spot and then to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

A police spokesman said the DGP held interaction with the officers and jawans at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan.

The DGP paid rich tributes to the slain police personnel.

Two minutes' silence was observed in memory of the fallen heroes.

Singh appreciated the jawans for retaliating the terrorist attack, saying that immediate response avoided what could have been a huge loss.

The DGP also complimented the driver of the bus for his sensible and quick action during the terror attack, the spokesman said.

Singh vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

The police chief directed the personnel to use protective gears while on duty for personal safety and take all protection on duty as well as during travel to and from camps.

"We have successfully faced challenges in the past and with the dedicated and committed efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, the situation is progressively improving," Singh said.

Attempts are being made to cause damage to the peace and every such attempt would be foiled with fortitude, the DGP added.

Singh also interacted with the senior officers and ordered a series of measures to be adopted while making the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other situations.

The police chief, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and senior officers went to all the injured and enquired about their condition.

The DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and also met their parents and relatives and assured them that all help will be provided to them.

Meanwhile, the government told Parliament that the situation in J&K has ‘improved significantly’ since August 2019 when it was bifurcated.

In written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai gave data showing that only 206 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year till December 5 as against 417 in 2018.

According to the data, 255 terror incidents were reported in 2019 and 244 in 2020.

The infiltration figures also showed a decline with only 28 incidents being reported till October 31 this year as against 143 in 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, the minister said, 138 and 51 such incidents were reported respectively.

"Security grid has been further strengthened and infiltration of terrorists from across the border has also come down significantly," the minister said.

The central government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and bifurcated the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The minister said the elections to Block Development Councils (BDC) and District Development Councils (DDCs) in Kashmir were conducted peacefully and successfully in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

"There was an enthusiastic participation of the people, with a turnout of 98.29 per cent in BDC elections and 51.42 per cent in DDC elections," he said.

Giving details of development in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said the progress of projects being implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 has been accelerated.

"Fifty-three projects pertaining to 15 ministries are being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore in various sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development, etc.

, out of which 21 projects have been completed/substantially completed and the remaining 32 projects are at advanced stage of progress," he said.

Rai said a new central sector scheme has been notified on February 19, 2021 for the industrial development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, which is likely to provide employment to over 4.5 lakh people while boosting the industrial development of the UT.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 crore on September 25, 2020. Under languishing projects programme, 1,192 projects worth Rs 1983.77 crore were completed, including five projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years and 165 projects for more than 10 years," Rai said.

The minister said the UT has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said 100 per cent saturation has been achieved in 17 individual beneficiary centric schemes, including Saubhagya, Ujala, Ujjwala and Indradhanush.

"During the year 2020-21, 1,289 road construction works were completed at a cost of Rs 1,638 crore. The construction work of 14,500 km of road has been completed so far under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, which has connected about 2,000 places. Work is under progress on one All India Institute of Medical Sciences each in Jammu and Kashmir Divisions at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore each besides seven other medical colleges in the UT," Rai said.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu have been made functional, he said.

The minister said power projects are being fast-tracked and generation capacity of 2500 MW is to be added by 2025.

"International flight from Srinagar to Sharjah has been started on October 23, 2021.

In addition, night flights from Jammu and Srinagar have also been started.

The scope of high density plantation scheme for apple has been expanded to include mango, litchi, cherry, walnut, etc.

Kashmiri Saffron has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag," he said.

The minister said 20,323 posts are being filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board under fast-track recruitment process and 2,119 selections for gazetted posts have been made by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in various departments.

"During the current financial year, 1,37,870 persons have been covered under various self-employment schemes of different government departments," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)