STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa minister Milind Naik resigns from cabinet amid allegation of sexual exploitation

The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement, saying that Minister and BJP legislator Milind Naik has tendered his resignation to ensure a 'free and fair probe'.

Published: 15th December 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa's Urban Development Minister and BJP legislator Milind Naik tendered his resignation from the state cabinet on Wednesday after the Congress alleged that he was involved in a sexual exploitation case.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement late night on Wednesday, saying that Naik has tendered his resignation to ensure a "free and fair probe".

The CMO said in a tweet that Naik tendered his resignation as a minister, which has been accepted and sent to the governor.

The BJP MLA, who represents the Mormugao Assembly constituency in South Goa, held the urban development portfolio in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

He was also a part of the previous cabinet led by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Earlier in the day, Congress Goa chief Girish Chodankar accused Naik of being involved in the sexual exploitation of a woman by misusing his power as a cabinet member.

He demanded that Sawant should sack the minister and the police should initiate a probe into the allegation against him.

A fortnight back, Chodankar had first time raised the issue, but had not named the minister at that time.

He had given 15 days' time to the chief minister to remove the minister from the cabinet.

CM Sawant had asked Chodankar to name the minister and also provide the copy of the complaint filed by the victim against him.

After Chodankar named Naik, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sankalp Amonkar also filed a complaint with police against the minister.

In a press conference, Amonkar also released a purported audio conversation between the victim and the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milind Naik Goa's Urban Development Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp