Group Captain Varun Singh's rich service to nation will never be forgotten: PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Group Captain died at a military hospital in Bengaluru, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

The late IAF officer's father is a resident of Bhopal. Chouhan said the officer fought the battle of life like a warrior till his last breath. "The nation has lost its brave son Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash (that killed CDS Bipin Rawat ji). He always served 'Maa Bharati' with pride, valour, professionalism and dedication. His service and dedication will never be forgotten," the chief minister said.

He said the group captain lived as a fighter till his last moment. "The group captain, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra, spent every moment of his life like a warrior and also lived till the last moment as a fighter. He will always stay in the memories of the country. My Humble tribute," Chouhan added.