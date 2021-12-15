IAF chopper crash: Sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of the Mi17V5 helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed on December 8 near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at Command Hospital in Bengaluru exactly a week later.

Singh had reportedly suffered 90 percent burn injuries and was on life support ever since.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted: "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Recently, according to reports, Command Hospital had requested the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute located within Victoria Hospital for skin grafts.

A team of doctors including intensivists and plastic surgeons was attending to Singh. He was airlifted from Wellington Military Hospital to Bengaluru on December 9 and every effort was made to revive the injured officer.

According to sources, there is no immediate information regarding Singh’s last rites. His family is reportedly in Bengaluru.

